Bell Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $100,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VPL stock opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $78.21.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

