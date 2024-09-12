Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 142 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 37,366 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

ESGU stock opened at $121.79 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average of $116.74.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

