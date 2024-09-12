Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 816 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 122,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,926 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $834,000.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

