Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes $59,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 617,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

