Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,664 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $96.54 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.39.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.