Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Walmart by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 856,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,987,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Walmart by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 39,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,901,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $196,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,513,707 shares of company stock valued at $797,374,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $78.84 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

