Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 561,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.25 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average is $106.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.