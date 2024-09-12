Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC owned 0.29% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,246,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,759,000 after buying an additional 232,133 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 429,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 291,829 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,920,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 122,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2291 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

