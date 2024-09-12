Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.7 %

MO stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

