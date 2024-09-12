Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,439,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16,180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,086.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,365,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $557.35 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $552.57 and its 200-day moving average is $534.45. The company has a market capitalization of $480.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

