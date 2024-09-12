Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $602,280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,731,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,226,000 after buying an additional 1,472,297 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Nomura lowered General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

General Motors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

