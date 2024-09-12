Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $602,280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,731,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,226,000 after buying an additional 1,472,297 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors
In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on GM
General Motors Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
General Motors Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.
About General Motors
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than General Motors
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 4 Stocks to Watch as Analysts Adjust Their Expectations
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Super Micro’s Delayed Filing: A Warning or an Opportunity?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Key Reasons Why Rocket Companies Stock Will Rally Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).
Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.