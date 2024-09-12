Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 385 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 128.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $433,572,000 after purchasing an additional 97,683 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $158.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.34. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.