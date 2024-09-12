Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 943,467 shares of company stock valued at $431,056,895. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $488.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $453.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

