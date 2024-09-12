Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 73858203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02.

Get Bezant Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bezant Resources

In related news, insider Colin Bird acquired 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($588,466.07). Corporate insiders own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.