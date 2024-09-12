BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.99

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.99 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 371981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Trading Up 2.9 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Shorepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 112,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,864,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.