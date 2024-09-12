BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BMRN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.10.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.9% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
