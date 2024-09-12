Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Insider Sells $15,500.00 in Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 10,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $15,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 9,771 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $16,219.86.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 10,152 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $16,852.32.

On Monday, July 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 17,454 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $31,242.66.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Shares of BTM stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.49 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 307.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTM. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

