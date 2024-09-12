Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1,139.93 Billion (BTC)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $57,708.71 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,139.93 billion and approximately $2.66 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.56 or 0.00579743 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00034119 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00083902 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,753,134 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.