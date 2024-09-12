Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Up 5.1%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 2,044,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,983,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTDR. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $745.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

