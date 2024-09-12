Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CEO Purchases $1,412,000.00 in Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,412,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,133,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,239,767.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BSM opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.93. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 64.88%. The company had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.4% during the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.4% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

