BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Shares Sold by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd cut its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,321 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLE. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 11.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 921,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 96,486 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $827,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 592,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 36,222 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.7 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.