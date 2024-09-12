BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.06

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 328512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.
BlackSky Technology Stock Down 7.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $905.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
BlackSky Technology Company Profile
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
