BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.06

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 328512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

BlackSky Technology Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $905.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

