BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Gap Down to $7.05

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $6.80. BlackSky Technology shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 73,615 shares trading hands.
BlackSky Technology Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $981.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
About BlackSky Technology
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
