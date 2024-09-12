BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Gap Down to $7.05

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $6.80. BlackSky Technology shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 73,615 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $981.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 800,287 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

