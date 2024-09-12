Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OWL. UBS Group cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $16.96 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after acquiring an additional 100,188 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

