BMO Capital Markets Boosts Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target to $20.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNTA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNTA opened at $13.75 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,000 over the last 90 days. 11.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 283,469 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 1,584,500 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.