BMO Capital Markets Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$90.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCL.B. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.44.

CCL.B stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$81.11. 115,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,495. The company has a market cap of C$13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$82.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$29,388.00. In other CCL Industries news, Director Tom Peddie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.75, for a total value of C$295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,875. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$29,388.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,924 shares of company stock worth $8,521,231. Insiders own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

