Bokf Na Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,660,560,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,385,000 after purchasing an additional 307,479 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $97,042,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Caterpillar by 99.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 488,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after acquiring an additional 244,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Caterpillar by 104.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200,134 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $335.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.18 and its 200 day moving average is $343.72.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.