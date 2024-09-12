Bokf Na Has $17.62 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $299.47 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $214.53 and a 12-month high of $306.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.70 and its 200-day moving average is $289.57. The stock has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

