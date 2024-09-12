Bokf Na Purchases 961 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $30,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 29,746 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

