Bokf Na Sells 106,898 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 106,898 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,412,764 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

