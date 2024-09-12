Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. 198,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,962,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Borr Drilling Trading Up 1.7 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 8.15%.
Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BORR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 31,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Borr Drilling by 666.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Borr Drilling
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Analysts Recommend These 3 Sector ETFs for Long-Term Growth
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Biotech Breakout: Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.