Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. 198,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,962,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Borr Drilling Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 8.15%.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BORR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 31,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Borr Drilling by 666.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.