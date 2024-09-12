Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Down to $53.91

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.91, but opened at $52.67. Bread Financial shares last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 336,632 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BFH shares. Barclays upped their target price on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Bread Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,766,000 after buying an additional 216,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 81.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 657,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 71,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

