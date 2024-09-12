Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,300 shares, an increase of 3,398.9% from the August 15th total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 48.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ BNRG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 299,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,374. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. Brenmiller Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
About Brenmiller Energy
