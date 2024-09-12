Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,300 shares, an increase of 3,398.9% from the August 15th total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 48.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNRG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 299,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,374. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. Brenmiller Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

