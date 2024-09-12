Brett Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last Week (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. Brett has a total market cap of $794.09 million and $15.54 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Brett has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Brett token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Brett Token Profile

Brett launched on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.07851886 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $17,163,875.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

