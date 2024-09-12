Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $5,161,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 236,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 77,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BMY opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

