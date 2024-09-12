British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
British Smaller Companies VCT2 Price Performance
Shares of LON BSC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 54 ($0.71). The stock had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,072. British Smaller Companies VCT2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57.50 ($0.75). The firm has a market cap of £123.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.55.
About British Smaller Companies VCT2
