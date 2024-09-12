British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BSC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 54 ($0.71). The stock had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,072. British Smaller Companies VCT2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57.50 ($0.75). The firm has a market cap of £123.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.55.

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

