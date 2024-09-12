Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72,119 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $312,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $158.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $185.16. The company has a market capitalization of $736.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.37 and a 200 day moving average of $156.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

