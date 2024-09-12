Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Up 3.4%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.81 and last traded at $145.64. 7,706,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 31,268,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $736.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,225,987,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.