Brokerages Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) PT at $84.77

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

CNC opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

