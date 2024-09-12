Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Price Target at $49.25

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 23.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 980.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CQP opened at $48.55 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.75% and a net margin of 32.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

