Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price at $78.50

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAS

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $80.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.