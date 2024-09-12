Brokerages Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNMD shares. Baird R W upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at $1,698,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth $8,964,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

