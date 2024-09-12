Brokers Offer Predictions for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.75% and a net margin of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $48.55 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

