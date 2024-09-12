Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.73.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 3.6 %

BAM stock opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $7,605,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.