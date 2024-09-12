Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.27

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$56.27 and last traded at C$44.25, with a volume of 101902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 3.7 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -244.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.30.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

