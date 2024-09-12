BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$100.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$116.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$96.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOO

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$82.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.30. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 8.3681507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.28%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.