BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

BRT Apartments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 65.7% annually over the last three years. BRT Apartments has a dividend payout ratio of -204.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.88. 2,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,003. The stock has a market cap of $333.30 million, a P/E ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRT. B. Riley boosted their target price on BRT Apartments from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRT

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.