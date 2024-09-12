Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 4.0 %

BBW traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.97. 101,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.56. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

BBW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,493,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

