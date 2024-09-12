Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0064 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance
BRNY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.81. 9,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,782. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16.
About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF
