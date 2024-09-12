BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Position Reduced by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 827,523 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,106,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,408,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 79.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 641,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 216,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. CLSA began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

BWXT opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

